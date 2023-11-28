Documentary on biodiversity of Nelliyampathy

November 28, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

Wild Nelliyampathy, a documentary about the biodiversity of Nelliyampathy and the fascinating wildlife in the forest, is all set to be screened.

Faisal Magnet, a wildlife photographer and three-time State Wildlife Photography Award winner, who hails from Valapad, Thrissur, has prepared the documentary.

“I have been filming this documentary for the last three years in the Nelliyampathy forests. The difficulty of finding footprints of wild animals delayed its completion. The immense support of the forest officials , plantation workers, and locals helped me to bring out the best views of Nelliyampathy. Presence of the Great Indian hornbills gives a special beauty to Nelliyampathy,” says Mr. Magnet.

The objective of making the documentary is not only to unveil the hidden world of Nelliyampathy but also to bring out the concern about thousands of species, which are facing extinction, says the documentary maker. Faisal Magnet is making a big effort to convey the message to society that nature is precious and the loss of nature is so complex that it cannot be recreated.