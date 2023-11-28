HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Documentary on biodiversity of Nelliyampathy

The objective of making the documentary is not only to unveil the hidden world of Nelliyampathy but also to bring out the concern about thousands of species, which are facing extinction, says the documentary maker.

November 28, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Wild Nelliyampathy, a documentary about the biodiversity of Nelliyampathy and the fascinating wildlife in the forest, is all set to be screened.

Faisal Magnet, a wildlife photographer and three-time State Wildlife Photography Award winner, who hails from Valapad, Thrissur, has prepared the documentary.

“I have been filming this documentary for the last three years in the Nelliyampathy forests. The difficulty of finding footprints of wild animals delayed its completion. The immense support of the forest officials , plantation workers, and locals helped me to bring out the best views of Nelliyampathy. Presence of the Great Indian hornbills gives a special beauty to Nelliyampathy,” says Mr. Magnet.

The objective of making the documentary is not only to unveil the hidden world of Nelliyampathy but also to bring out the concern about thousands of species, which are facing extinction, says the documentary maker. Faisal Magnet is making a big effort to convey the message to society that nature is precious and the loss of nature is so complex that it cannot be recreated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.