Documentary on Madhu’s film career released

May 12, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A documentary celebrating six decades of actor Madhu’s film career was released here on Friday. Directed by Pushpan Divakaran, the documentary titled Abhrapalikalile Madhuram - Honey drop in celluloid’ is a journey through the major milestones in his career, in which he donned many hats of actor, director, film studio owner and producer. Actor Suresh Gopi released the documentary at a function held at Nila theatre in Thiruvananthapuram. ADVERTISEMENT

