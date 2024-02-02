Documentary film on Hermann Gundert to be premiered in city on Feb. 5

February 02, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A documentary film on German missionary and linguist Hermann Gundert, who made seminal contributions to Malayalam language, literature and journalism, will be premiered on February 5 in the city as an initiative of the German Consulate in Bengaluru and Goethe-Zentrum, Thiruvananthapuram.

After the first screening at Goethe-Zentrum in Jawahar Nagar here at 7 p.m. before invited guests, the film will be uploaded on YouTube.

Directed by Ganesh Shankar Raj and his team, the film delves into the profound impact of Gundert on the cultural and educational spheres in Kerala, as a tribute on his 209th birth anniversary. The film is a testament to the deep and historic bond shared between Kerala and Germany, profoundly influenced by the contributions of Gundert.

Born in Stuttgart, Germany, Hermann Gundert (1814-1893) came to India as a missionary of Basel Evangelical Mission (BEM), which made a deep impression in the socio-cultural spheres of South India cutting across religious lines, especially in north Kerala and the bordering areas of Karnataka.

A scholar and polyglot, Gundert lived for 20 years in Thalassery between 1839 and 1859, which turned out to be a golden period for Malayalam language and literature due to his path-breaking contributions.

Gundert compiled the first Malayalam-English dictionary (1872), the result of a painstaking work of several years, which is still considered the most authentic one. He also pioneered Malayalam journalism by publishing the journal Rajyasamacharam (1847), followed by Paschimodayam.

Gundert’s other notable works include ‘Malayalabhaasha Vyakaranam’ (1859), a comprehensive grammar of the Malayalam language. His legacy continues to enrich and influence the cultural landscape of Kerala.

The documentary will be streamed on YouTube after February 5, coinciding with the 209th birth anniversary of Gundert, who acted as a cultural and linguistic bridge between Kerala and Germany.

Details about the documentary will be posted on the social media pages of the German Consulate, Bengaluru -- Instagram: @germanconsulatebengaluru; X: @GermanCG_BLR; and Facebook: German Consulate General Bengaluru.

