Doctors will now reach farmers’ backyard to treat animals at night, says Chinchurani

The Hindu Bureau KANNUR
October 20, 2022 21:00 IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said that a vehicle each will be provided to all block panchayats for animal care at night, and doctors will reach farmers’ backyard to treat animals.

The Minister was inaugurating a new veterinary dispensary building in Pannyannur panchayat on Thursday.

Ms. Chinchurani said that there were complaints from farmers that doctors were not available during night hours for emergency care.

“They [veterinarians] have not been able to reach distant locations for emergency care due to lack of conveyance. Considering this situation, vehicles are being provided to all block panchayats. As of now, 30 vehicles have been provided,” she said.

The Minister said the Ksheeragram project was implemented in 10 village panchayats last year at a cost of ₹50 lakh.

Assembly Speaker A.N. Shamseer presided over the function held at the Panniyanur Veterinary Hospital. The new veterinary dispensary was built at a cost of ₹37.5 lakh.

