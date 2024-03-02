Doctors’ transfers hit MCH, General Hospital in Kozhikode

March 02, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

Transfers of senior resident doctors and consultant doctors have reportedly hit the functioning of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) and the Government General Hospital, the two major healthcare institutions in the public sector in Kozhikode city.

According to sources, the Directorate of Medical Education has directed that a group of seven senior resident doctors at the medical college hospital be deputed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Wayanad, for a month between February 22 and May 21. The first group has already joined service. Of the seven doctors, two are from the department of Gynaecology and one each from the departments of Anaesthesia, General Medicine, General Surgery, Orthopaedics, and Paediatrics. The sources said the transfer order had a threatening tone as it warned of disciplinary action if the resident doctors refused to comply with the direction.

This abrupt move, however, has reportedly affected patient care at the busy medical college hospital in Kozhikode, which is already suffering from a shortage of doctors. The authorities earlier used to deploy resident doctors to overcome the crisis. There are allegations that the transfer move was in the wake of criticism against the bad infrastructure at the medical college hospital situated at Mananthavady in Wayanad. The lack of facilities there came into focus after the recent death of a farmer who was attacked by a tiger. It is also claimed that the move should be seen against the backdrop of the annual inspections by the National Medical Commission expected between February and March.

Meanwhile, outpatient (OP) services at the department of General Surgery at the General Hospital, popularly known as the ‘Beach Hospital’, have been cut short following the transfer of two consultant doctors. Though the government order to transfer these doctors was issued in June last year, they were asked to continue citing the shortage of staff. However, the authorities decided to implement the order on February 28. One of them has been sent to the Government District Hospital at Vadakara and another to the Government General Hospital at Thalassery, Kannur.

As they have not been replaced as yet, the department is left with only two doctors now. To tide over the crisis, the hospital management has decided that OP services will be available only on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Surgeries will be held only on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Earlier, the OP services were available six days a week. An average of 150 to 180 surgeries were being held a month at the hospital. The ENT department at the hospital too has a staff shortage problem as the vacancy of a senior doctor who retired some time ago has not been filled yet. There has been a demand to create new posts and appoint more doctors at the hospital considering the rise in number of people seeking OP services and admission there.

