Doctors to go on mass leave on Jan. 18

Doctors in the State health service, as part of the ongoing agitation against the government’s continued neglect of their grievances, have decided to raise the protest by one notch by going on leave en masse on January 18.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), however, said that no emergency medical services or COVID-19 care in hospitals would be affected. The KGMOA is organising a vehicle rally and campaign from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram from January 6 to 17 as part of this.

The rally, which is being flagged off from Kasaragod General Hospital on Thursday, will conclude in front of the Secretariat on January 17.

The doctors have been protesting silently by standing in front of the Secretariat (standing protest or Nilpu samaram) since the past 28 days, demanding that the government take steps to resolve the gross anomalies in the 11th pay revision of doctors. However, the government has chosen to turn a blind face to the protest.

The KGMOA said that the doctors were being forced to intensify their agitation because of the disdain shown by the government to their just demands.