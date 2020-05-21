Doctors suggest 2-m distance among students

The State units of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have recommended a minimum distance of two metres in 360 degrees between students appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), higher secondary and other exams to be held during the pandemic period.

“This means there should be empty benches in front of and behind each student,” says M. Narayanan, president of IAP’s Kerala unit. The guidelines prescribed by an expert committee comprising representatives of the State chapters of the IAP and IMA suggest that essential public exams could be held by ensuring strict norms of physical distancing in the COVID-19 scenario.

Dr. Narayanan says it should be ensured that the precautions are 100%. “Isolation class rooms should be available if a child develops any respiratory symptoms during the class hours for the safety of others. Masks should be worn at all times,” he says.

Maintain data

A map of all rooms, dates and timing, and names and order of seating of children should be maintained by schools. This would be necessary to properly track contacts if an outbreak is reported in the local community in the future.

Schools should know the protocols of contact tracing and quarantine procedures. The reasons behind student absenteeism should be found out without delay. All desks and benches should be sanitised after each examination session, according to the guidelines.

Transportation

Dr. Narayanan says it would be better if parents could transport children in their own or hired vehicles. “Care should be taken to avoid interactions among parents and students at the exam centres. Authorities have to ensure adequate water supply for handwashing and cleaning. Students should be shown how to minimise water wastage while handwashing,” he says.