ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors’ strike total; functioning of hospitals paralysed

March 17, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Thrissur

The 12-hour strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) created hardship for patients who reached hospitals without knowing about the strike.

The Hindu Bureau

The doctor’s agitation on Friday against increasing incidents of attacks against health workers was total in Thrissur. Doctors of both government and private hospitals, except on casualty duty, participated in the strike.

The 12-hour strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) created hardship for patients who reached hospitals without knowing about the strike.

Agitating doctors took out a protest march in the city. IMA State vice president Joson Varghese inaugurated the march. Sobhana Mohandas, president, IMA Thrissur Branch, presided over at the public meeting held at the Thekkinkadu maidan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Palakkad

Doctors in Palakkad also took part in the Statewide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday, demanding an end to increasing incidence of attacks on doctors and hospitals.

Striking doctors and medical students took out a march through the town. IMA district committee chairman K. Velayudhan said that 300 doctors took part in the march.

Doctors of the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA), Indian Dental Association (IDA), Palakkad Medical College Teachers Association, Kerala Government Insurance Medical Officers Association, Junior Doctors Network, General Practitioners Association, and Medical Students Network, too joined the strike.

Former IMA State president C.K. Chandrasekharan inaugurated a dharna staged by the striking doctors here. Dr. Velayudhan, who presided over the function, warned that the doctors would intensify the strike if the government ignored their demands. IMA Palakkad branch president N.M. Arun welcomed the gathering. District committee convener Rasitha Girish proposed a vote of thanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US