Doctors’ strike total; functioning of hospitals paralysed

March 17, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Thrissur

The doctor’s agitation on Friday against increasing incidents of attacks against health workers was total in Thrissur. Doctors of both government and private hospitals, except on casualty duty, participated in the strike.

The 12-hour strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) created hardship for patients who reached hospitals without knowing about the strike.

Agitating doctors took out a protest march in the city. IMA State vice president Joson Varghese inaugurated the march. Sobhana Mohandas, president, IMA Thrissur Branch, presided over at the public meeting held at the Thekkinkadu maidan.

Palakkad

Doctors in Palakkad also took part in the Statewide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday, demanding an end to increasing incidence of attacks on doctors and hospitals.

Striking doctors and medical students took out a march through the town. IMA district committee chairman K. Velayudhan said that 300 doctors took part in the march.

Doctors of the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA), Indian Dental Association (IDA), Palakkad Medical College Teachers Association, Kerala Government Insurance Medical Officers Association, Junior Doctors Network, General Practitioners Association, and Medical Students Network, too joined the strike.

Former IMA State president C.K. Chandrasekharan inaugurated a dharna staged by the striking doctors here. Dr. Velayudhan, who presided over the function, warned that the doctors would intensify the strike if the government ignored their demands. IMA Palakkad branch president N.M. Arun welcomed the gathering. District committee convener Rasitha Girish proposed a vote of thanks.