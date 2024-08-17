Doctors’ strike in protest against Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder total in Kerala

The 24-hour nationwide strike called by Indian Medical Association (IMA) by suspending all services to protest against the rape and murder of one of their colleagues, a postgraduate trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, was total in the State .

Postgraduate medicos, house surgeons, and the entire medical fraternity stayed away from work in government as well as private hospitals on Saturday. Outpatient clinics, other regular services, and elective surgeries did not take place in government hospitals.

In most private sector hospitals, the OP clinics remained suspended on the day.

However, casualty and emergency wing services were not affected in any hospital. Intensive care units, labour room services, and emergency services were manned as usual.

Patients turned up

Despite prior notice of the strike, some patients did turn up at the hospitals and they had to go back disappointed or revise their appointments.

Medicos and the faculty in Medical Colleges took out protest marches within the campuses and shouted slogans raising the issue of lack of safety and security for healthcare workers in their workplaces. Nurses’ unions too joined the strike and stayed away from work across the State.

In the capital, doctors’ associations in Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology and the Regional Cancer Centre also stayed away from work and joined the protest demonstration.

Unsafe circumstances

Inaugurating the protest demonstration at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, IMA State president Joseph Benaven said that the brutal crime committed at R.G. Kar Medical College was yet again a reminder of the unsafe circumstances under which most healthcare workers were forced to serve the public.

IMA said that healthcare workers across the country were vulnerable in their workplaces and lived in fear of violence on a daily basis. The authorities had to ensure that hospitals were special security zones where violence would not be permitted and any aggression was dealt with a firm hand.

Adequate facilities such as secure on-call duty rooms and washroom facilities should be created in all hospitals. Enactment of a Central Act to protect healthcare workers against all kinds of violence within hospitals and stringent punishment for aggressors was a demand that no government could ignore, the protesting doctors said.

The hospital services will resume only after 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Various professional associations of doctors, including Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association and Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association, and medical students’ unions of private medical colleges also took part in the protest.

