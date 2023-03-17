ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors’ strike hits health services in Alappuzha

March 17, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Outpatient units of most hospitals did not function after doctors boycotted duty

The Hindu Bureau

The day-long strike by doctors hit the functioning of Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) and other medical facilities in the public and private sectors in the district on Friday.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) called the strike to protest against recurring violence against doctors in different parts of the State. Outpatient units in almost all hospitals in the district did not function after doctors boycotted duty. However, doctors and house surgeons reported for duty at emergency units, labour rooms and intensive care units.

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association staged a protest meeting at MCH, Alappuzha. The KGMCTA urged the government to initiate measures to prevent attacks on medical practitioners in the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US