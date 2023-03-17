HamberMenu
Doctors’ strike hits health services in Alappuzha

Outpatient units of most hospitals did not function after doctors boycotted duty

March 17, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The day-long strike by doctors hit the functioning of Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) and other medical facilities in the public and private sectors in the district on Friday.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) called the strike to protest against recurring violence against doctors in different parts of the State. Outpatient units in almost all hospitals in the district did not function after doctors boycotted duty. However, doctors and house surgeons reported for duty at emergency units, labour rooms and intensive care units.

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association staged a protest meeting at MCH, Alappuzha. The KGMCTA urged the government to initiate measures to prevent attacks on medical practitioners in the State.

