Doctors stir hits routine medical services

Routine medical services in both public and private sector hospitals were affected on Monday when, in an unprecedented manner, the medical fraternity across the State responded to a nationwide strike call by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), in an expression of solidarity with their colleagues who have been on a week-long strike in West Bengal demanding safer work environments.

With all medical professional associations responding to the IMA call to protest against violence against doctors, for the first time, all private medical and dental clinics, too downed shutters on Monday.

In major private hospitals too, doctors stayed away from OP clinics, while government doctors under State Health Services stayed away from private practice.

With the house surgeons, medical postgraduates and resident doctors too joining in, the strike was total. However, emergency services as well as services to labour rooms and intensive care units were not affected.

Queues of patients

Though the 24-hour strike which began at 6 a.m. had been announced much ahead, people began to queue up in hospitals early, in anticipation of OP clinics, which normally begin at 8 a.m.

In government hospitals, doctors boycotted OP clinics from 8 a.m. till 10 a.m., while in Government Medical Colleges, doctors stayed away from OP clinics for an hour from 10 a.m.

Outpatient services resumed after the boycott and all clinics witnessed huge crowding.

Raj Bhavan march

In the capital, doctors and medical students marched to the Raj Bhavan and staged an hour-long dharna.

IMA leaders demanded that a Central Act be enacted for the protection of health-care professionals.

The State chapter of the Indian Dental Association too joined the IMA’s strike call and all dental clinics too were closed on Monday.

Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association, Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association and professional associations of various medical specialities joined the stir.