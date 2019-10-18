Surgeons save boy after iron rod pierces through jaw

Surgeons of Lakshmi Hospital here won the praise of the people when they removed a one-metre-long iron rod that pierced through the lower jaw of a boy on Tuesday.

A team of surgeons led by V.A. Praveen removed the rod without affecting the nine-year-old boy’s nerves and blood vessels to the brain.

Dr. Praveen said that it was such a sensitive and delicate surgery that even a minor flaw could have turned dangerous for the boy. The large hooked iron rod pierced through his lower jaw and came out of the mouth when the boy fell from a stool while trying to switch on a light. The hooked rod was used for a cradle in his house.

The child was rushed to the Government District Hospital here, from where he was referred to the Government Medical College, Thrissur. The child’s parents approached Lakshmi Hospital here, where Dr. Praveen and team operated upon him with the help of anesthesiologist V.C. Venugopal.

The doctors said the child was so lucky that the rod did not hurt the blood vessels to the brain and the windpipe. “And removing the rod without even mildly affecting those organs was a challenge too,” they said.