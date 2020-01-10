Doctors robbed of money

Two young doctors from MES Medical College, Perinthalmanna, were threatened and robbed by a five-member gang while resting in their car at Erumathadam near the college on Wednesday night.
A police team from Kolathur station led by sub-inspector C.S. Sharon arrested the gang on Thursday. The members of the gang, Nabeel, Jubais, Muhsin, Abdul Gafoor, and Satheesh Kumar, were slapped with dacoity charges under IPC Section 395. The Judicial First Class Magistrate at Perinthalmanna remanded them in judicial custody for two weeks on Friday.
The incident took place around midnight on Wednesday when the doctor friends pulled over their car and chose to rest in it at Erumathadam. The gang members who reached the spot, began harassing them in the guise of moral policing. The gang shot a video of the victims in their mobiles and threatened to circulate it.
