Doctors remove plastic object from boy’s lungs

A nine-year-old boy from Perumbavoor, who had a plastic object lodged in his lungs, was saved from a life-threatening condition through a rigid bronchoscopy procedure at Ernakulam Medical Centre recently.

The procedure was led by a team of medical experts, including ENT surgeon Dr. V.D. Pradeepkumar and anaesthetists Dr. Vivek Vivian and Dr. Veena Binu. The boy had accidentally inhaled the object, which nearly obstructed his airway. He left the hospital after recovery, according to a communication issued by the hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.