Doctors remove plastic object from boy’s lungs

A nine-year-old boy from Perumbavoor, who had a plastic object lodged in his lungs, was saved from a life-threatening condition through a rigid bronchoscopy procedure at Ernakulam Medical Centre recently.

The procedure was led by a team of medical experts, including ENT surgeon Dr. V.D. Pradeepkumar and anaesthetists Dr. Vivek Vivian and Dr. Veena Binu. The boy had accidentally inhaled the object, which nearly obstructed his airway. He left the hospital after recovery, according to a communication issued by the hospital.