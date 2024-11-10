 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctors remove plastic object from boy’s lungs

Updated - November 10, 2024 09:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A nine-year-old boy from Perumbavoor, who had a plastic object lodged in his lungs, was saved from a life-threatening condition through a rigid bronchoscopy procedure at Ernakulam Medical Centre recently.

The procedure was led by a team of medical experts, including ENT surgeon Dr. V.D. Pradeepkumar and anaesthetists Dr. Vivek Vivian and Dr. Veena Binu. The boy had accidentally inhaled the object, which nearly obstructed his airway. He left the hospital after recovery, according to a communication issued by the hospital.

Published - November 10, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.