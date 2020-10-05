Doctors, nurses of Kerala medical colleges cancel strike plan

Action on the basis of detailed report by DME, promises Minister

Faculty of government medical colleges in the State and a section of the nurses’ fraternity, who were threatening to go on an indefinite strike boycotting all non-COVID-19 duties and online classes from Tuesday demanding that the suspension orders of their colleagues be revoked, have cancelled their strike plan following talks with Health Minister K.K. Shylaja here on Monday.

Doctors and nurses at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, have been on the path of agitation since Friday after the government issued orders suspending the COVID-19 Nodal Officer as well as two head nurses for the negligence in the care of an elderly patient. They were soon joined by their colleagues in other MCHs too, all of whom stayed away from OP duties for two hours on Monday.

Doctors decided to stand down and cancel strike plan after the Health Minister assured them that the government would take action only on the basis of a detailed inquiry report filed by the Director of Medical Education (DME).

However, Ms. Shylaja said nothing about revoking the suspension orders, which had been the main demand of the doctors.

Staff shortage

Medical fraternity had pointed out that the acute shortage of support staff had led to the unfortunate incident involving the patient.

Addressing the media, Ms. Shylaja said that the sacrifices by health-care workers and the dedication with which they had been fighting on the front lines, taking care of both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients were much valued. However, even when isolated incidents of negligence occurred, the government would have to take action and the suspension orders were issued as a temporary measure while waiting for the detailed inquiry report.

DME gives report

The report had been submitted by the DME on Monday evening and the government would take remedial action on the basis of the report within 24 hours, she said.

The government would not take any vengeful measures against doctors or nurses but correctional measures would have to be there to prevent medical negligences small or big, she said.