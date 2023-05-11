Doctors, medicos continue agitation over house surgeon’s murder

May 11, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The outpouring of grief and outrage of medical fraternity over the murder a young house surgeon, Vandana Das, while on duty continued on Thursday too, with medical students and doctors staying away from work and taking to the streets.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had called for the continuation of doctors’ strike on Thursday also, as the enraged medical fraternity was in no mood to settle for just reassurances from the government.

With the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association and Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association joining the strike call, doctors stayed away from work for the second day at all private and public hospitals, including medical college hospitals, in the State.

Outpatient clinics did not function and doctors were not available for in-patient care too in hospitals. Patients who required care were attended to by doctors in the casualty wings.

Medical students assembled in large numbers in front of the Secretariat and staged a sit-in. They shouted slogans, holding up the banner, “Save the Saviours”.

The dharna was inaugurated by IMA State President N. Sulphi. KGMCTA, KGMOA, KGIMOA, House Surgeons’ Association, Kerala Government Medical Post Graduates’ Association, Medical Students’ Network and RCC doctors’ association took part in the dharna. Doctors at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology held a protest march within the Institute.

Demonstrations were organised in all district headquarters by the IMA and other professional organisations.

The Kerala Students’ Union held a students’ meet at the Martyrs’ Column at Palayam in the capital on Thursday evening to pay homage to Vandana, who had also been the convener of the KSU’s Medical wing.

The IMA leadership also met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday to apprise him about the increasing feelings of insecurity among the medical fraternity and the total lack of protection for them at workplaces.

The main demands raised by the IMA was that an Ordinance on Hospital Protection Act, incorporating stringent clauses be brought out within a week and that the GO of 2021, directing authorities to enhance security in hospitals by installing CCTV cameras, restricting crowds and appointing trained security personnel be implemented.

Meanwhile, the KGMOA wrote to the Chief Minister suggesting the appointment of armed reserve police in police aid posts of hospitals where 24-hour casualty wings functioned.

They said that triaging facilities be put in place in these hospitals and that at least two casualty medical officers be posted in every shift.

The KGMOA also pointed out that it would be more prudent to conduct the medical examination of persons in police custody in jail itself, by appointing more doctors in jails.