Doctors in Kozhikode strike work in protest against murder of Kolkata PG student

Published - August 17, 2024 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The deserted OP ticket counters at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode in the wake of strike by doctors on Saturday.

The deserted OP ticket counters at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode in the wake of strike by doctors on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kozhikode branch, joined the 24-hour strike from August 17 morning in protest against the rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student at RG Kar Medical College Hospital in Kolkata.

A protest rally was taken out in the morning from Kidson Corner in the city. IMA State treasurer Roy R. Chandran opened the rally in which hundreds of doctors and medical students participated. IMA Kozhikode president Raju Balaram and representatives of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association, Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association, and the Kerala Medical Post Graduates Association, among others, were present. Members of the Kerala Government Nurses Union and nursing students staged a protest meeting at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Members of the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode branch, staging a protest demonstration at Mananchira in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Members of the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode branch, staging a protest demonstration at Mananchira in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Meanwhile, services at all major hospitals, including the medical college hospital, were disrupted due to the strike. Those who came to seek outpatient treatment had to return without meeting doctors. Some patients and their caregivers who reached the medical college hospital were not aware of the strike, and they were initially given OP tickets. They came to know about the protest only later.

At the Government General Hospital, a board was displayed later in the day saying “There will be no OP services on August 17”. However, the doctors attended to those who needed emergency help and surgeries.

