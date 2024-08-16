Doctors in Kerala to join nationwide medical strike on August 17

Hospital services are likely to be seriously hit across the State on Saturday (August 16) when the medical fraternity in the State joins the 24-hour national medical strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest against the brutal rape and murder of a young postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata last week while she was on duty.

Doctors of modern medicine will withdraw their services in hospitals from 6 a.m. on Saturday till 6 a.m. on Sunday. While routine OP clinics, in-patient care and elective surgeries will be affected, all essential services will be maintained and casualty/emergency wings will be manned as usual.

In view of the prevailing situation in Wayanad, where people are still recovering from the landslide tragedy, doctors in the district have been exempted from this strike. The medical community in the district will serve the people of Wayanad on Saturday also, albeit wearing black badges in support of the strike

The decision to organise a nation-wide strike by suspending all medical services was announced by the IMA late night on Thursday, after consulting with all its State branches.

At a press conference here on Friday, IMA State president, Joseph Benaven and the Secretary, K. Sasidharan requested the general public to cooperate and empathise with the cause being highlighted by the medical fraternity.

“The brutal incident in Kolkata has shocked not just the medical community but the entire nation. Equally shocking was the manner in which hooligans were allowed to vandalise the Medical College, especially the locations where the crime had been committed, and unleash an attack on the resident doctors who were protesting peacefully.

The poor handling of the situation by the Medical College authorities, the Government and the police has not helped matters and there are concerns that the evidence might be tampered with,” IMA leaders said.

They pointed out that women doctors were particularly vulnerable to violence at the workplace and that it was the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that hospitals were safe zones. However, despite the innumerable incidents of violence and even murder, the authorities seemed apathetic to the demands of healthcare workers for provision of better security

IMA demanded that all culprits involved in the Kolkata incident be arrested and court proceedings expedited to ensure stringent punishment

National law needed

It demanded that a decision be made at the national level to make all hospitals and healthcare institutions special security zones. A strong national law to protect hospitals and healthcare workers against violence is the need of the hour.

IMA has also demanded that necessary amendments be made to the National Medical Council rules to ensure comprehensive security for the functioning and operation of medical colleges and healthcare institutions.

The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA), Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), Kerala Medical Postgraduates’ Association (KMPGA), Kerala House Surgeons’ Association, RCC Doctors’ Association, and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology Doctors’ Association, are all joining the medical strike on Saturday to protest against the brutal murder of the young doctor in Kolkata and to lend their voice to the demand for improved security for hospitals and healthcare workers

A sit-in protest will be held in front of the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, at 9 a.m., which will be inaugurated by the IMA State president, Dr. Benaven

KGMOA has also called for prioritising the safety and security of hospitals and healthcare workers and has demanded a Central legislation for the same. It urged the public to response strongly against the heinous crime which has shocked the collective conscience of all

