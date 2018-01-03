Doctors flag concerns about NMC Bill

A sizeable section of the medical community is up in arms against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2017, which seeks to replace the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body.

Though the Bill has been sent to a Parliament standing committee, the Indian Medical Association has been highlighting how various clauses in the Bill will allow the government to control the new forum and dilute the expertise of doctors in the name of taking health care to rural areas.

A few professionals air their apprehension about the Bill to The Hindu.

Oncologist V.P. Gangadharan says all treatment systems should be given their due share but it is bound to be a disaster if doctors practising one system can crossover to another with a bridge course.

“The basic concept of looking at diseases and treatment methodologies is different in modern medicine, ayurveda, homoeopathy or other streams. Hence, the Bill, as I understand, ridicules the other streams of treatment,” he says.

Dr. Gangadharan says if the other indigenous streams of medicines have to be strengthened, then expertise has to be built up in their own field. Instead, the Bill, it seems, will create a different category of people who will be practising medicine contrary to their understanding of human body and treatment modalities.

He says doctors practising their own stream should be able to refer a patient to a different stream (when the possibilities of treatment in one stream get limited).

Former national president of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics Sachidananda Kamath says though the government’s intention to widen the scope of the MCI and bring in more transparency in its activities is understandable, the suggestion to have non-professionals, particularly politicians, on a body that steers medical professionals in academics is unacceptable. The Bill does more to politicise than to tackle issues facing the health sector. It is good that the Bill has been referred to the standing committee, as the professionals will be able to flag their concerns.

Legal issues

Besides, there are legal issues too. How can a ‘crossover’ doctor be made responsible for prescribing a wrong medicine.

Medical activist K.V. Babu says the loopholes in various clauses in the NMC Bill will result in legalisation of quackery. The basic intention of the parliamentary panel report and the Supreme Court judgment was for a corruption-free and transparent medical regulatory body. But the government is misusing it to legalise quackery in the name of the bridge course, which is unacceptable.

Kerala Government Medical Officers Association president V. Madhu says all systems of medicine are welcome as long as it does not become “mixopathy”. The State has been promoting various systems but to put all systems under one roof will bring in legal and administrative problems.