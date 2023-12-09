Doctor’s dowry death case: Kerala police book father of prime accused

December 09, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The police have arraigned the father of Ruwais, a post graduate doctor accused of abetting the suicide of a woman medico early this week, in a dowry case after finding his alleged involvement in the crime.

He was arraigned under the sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Medical College police here said.

“He was made a co-accused in the case under similar sections imposed against Ruwais. We are yet to take him into custody,” a senior police officer said.

Ruwais, the victim Shahana’s fiance, was arrested by the police two days ago and sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court.

Earlier, the mother and the brother of the victim had given statements against Ruwais’s father and accused him of demanding an exorbitant dowry.

According to the police, Shahana was depressed over the hefty dowry demanded by Ruwais and his father and this was aggravated after they backed out from the marriage proposal over that.

Sources said Ruwais’s father was not present at his house in Karunagappally when a police team went there to record his statement on Friday.

Shahana was a student in the ortho department of the Government Medical College here. She was found unconscious in her apartment and later declared brought dead at the hospital on Tuesday.

People from various walks of life, including Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V.D. Satheesan, expressed shock over the suicide of the young doctor and strongly condemned the practice of dowry.

According to the police remand report, Ruwais and his father had demanded one-and-a-half kg of gold and acres of land as dowry from Shahana’s relatives.

The depression caused due to continuous mental harassment and pressure exerted by Ruwais for the exorbitant dowry, which her family was unable to provide, had prompted Shahana to end her life, the police had said.

