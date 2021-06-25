Doctors boycott OP clinics

In protest against assault on duty doctor by policeman

Doctors in Health Service across the State boycotted Speciality OP clinics and elective surgeries and staged protest demonstrations in all government hospitals on Friday in protest against the police’s refusal to arrest the person accused of having assaulted a doctor while the latter was on duty

Doctors also boycotted all OP clinics for an hour in the morning when they staged a dharna in protest . Patient care services were not affected anywhere as emergency services as well as other service delivery were uninterrupted.

KGMOA pointed out that though the assault on the doctor at Mavelikkara district hospital took place 40 days ago, the police was yet to arrest the accused, who happens to be a police officer.

They had pointed out that for healthcare workers who have been tirelessly working throughout the pandemic, without any incentives from the government and often without sufficient off-duty days, the indifference shown by the authorities in giving justice to doctors was totally demoralising.

The doctors’ protest at the State-level was inaugurated by KGMOA general secretary G. S. Vijayakrishnan, at Mavelikkara district hospital. He said that KGMOA will pursue the matter in court till justice is served.

The government had failed to implement effectively the State law penalising violence against doctors and doctors now felt unsafe and insecure in their work environment. Only strict and timely action against those responsible for violence can act as a deterrent and prevent such incidents in the future, KGMOA said.