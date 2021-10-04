Doctors begin non-cooperation strike

Thiruvananthapuram

04 October 2021 20:47 IST

Protest against State’s neglect towards grievances of doctors regarding pay revision

Doctors in State Health Services began an indefinite non-cooperation strike on Monday in protest against the State government’s continued “neglect and disregard” towards the grievances of doctors regarding their pay revision.

While patient care services in hospitals is not being affected, doctors staying away from the e-Sanjeevani on-line clinics run by the government could seriously affect non-COVID care, which are being run mainly on the virtual platform.

As part of the non-cooperation, doctors have decided to stay away from participating in review meetings and training programmes as well.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association has taken exception to the government’s disregard for their long-standing demand for risk allowance for doctors, who are working in highly stressed environment on a daily basis. The anomalies in pay revision has in effect robbed doctors of the allowances and the benefits they are getting so far, the KGMOA says.

Other grievances raised by the KGMOA include slashing of basic pay at the entry cadre, stopping of personal pay and ratio promotion and denial of higher grade. These issues should be read against the fact that the State seriously lacked human resources in the Health sector, the KGMOA adds.

Doctors are planning to intensify their strike from October 15 by boycotting VIP duties and meetings with local bodies. On November 1, they plan to take their protest to another level by continuously standing in protest in front of the Secretariat.

If the government continues to ignore their demands, on November 16, government doctors across the State will go on leave en masse, the KGMOA says.