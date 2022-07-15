Doctors at Kannur MCH stage protest, demand regularisation of services

College staff, including doctors, not recognised as government employees, allege protesters

Doctors at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital staged a protest on Thursday wearing black badges demanding regularisation of their services.

The protesters alleged that since the government took over the medical college, its staff, including doctors, have not been recognised as government employees.

It was in March this year that the State government regularised the services of 772 employees, including doctors, of the medical college. However, the Kerala Administrative Tribunal stayed the order, following which no permanent appointment was made at the institution. At present, there are around 240 doctors at the medical college, and they continue to receive the salary fixed by the Medical College Society in 2016, the protesters said.

Meanwhile, the general body meeting of the Academy of Medical Science Teachers Association (AMSTA) decided to intensify the protest.