Doctor, wife locked in flat

The police arrested the office-bearers of the residents’ association of an apartment complex at Mundupalam here on Monday who locked a doctor and his wife inside their flat citing COVID-19 infection.
The doctor and his wife had returned from Saudi Arabia recently after visiting their son. They were undergoing the mandatory home quarantine in their flat. But somebody locked them from outside and pasted a sticker saying ‘CORONA’ on their door.
As per the doctor’s complaint over phone, the East police arrested the office-bearers. The police said the couple had no symptoms of COVID-19.
