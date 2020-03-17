Kerala

Doctor, wife locked in flat

Residents’ association members arrested

The police arrested the office-bearers of the residents’ association of an apartment complex at Mundupalam here on Monday who locked a doctor and his wife inside their flat citing COVID-19 infection.

The doctor and his wife had returned from Saudi Arabia recently after visiting their son. They were undergoing the mandatory home quarantine in their flat. But somebody locked them from outside and pasted a sticker saying ‘CORONA’ on their door.

As per the doctor’s complaint over phone, the East police arrested the office-bearers. The police said the couple had no symptoms of COVID-19.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 17, 2020 1:03:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/doctor-wife-locked-in-flat/article31085869.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY