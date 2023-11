November 21, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Community Health Centre (CHC), Nilamel, has invited applications for contract appointment for a vacancy of doctor (evening OP). The qualification required is MBBS and TCMC registration. The age limit is 60 years and those interested could submit their application including biodata and copy of their certificates at the CHC before 5 p.m. on November 27. For more details, contact 0474 2433990.