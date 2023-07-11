ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor held while accepting bribe for surgery 

July 11, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday nabbed an orthopaedic doctor of Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, for accepting bribe from a woman for conducting surgery.

The Vigilance arrested Sherry Isaac from his private clinic at Ottupara while accepting ₹3,000 he had demanded for performing the surgery. The doctor had postponed her surgery many times as she failed to give a bribe. The Vigilance arrested the doctor on a complaint filed by the woman’s husband.

Officials who conducted a raid at the doctor’s residence at Mulangunnathukavu seized ₹15 lakh, allegedly unaccounted money. Dr. Sherry with 25 years of experience is to retire from service next year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US