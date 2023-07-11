Doctor held while accepting bribe for surgery 

July 11, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thrissur

Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday nabbed an orthopaedic doctor of Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, for accepting bribe from a woman for conducting surgery.

The Vigilance arrested Sherry Isaac from his private clinic at Ottupara while accepting ₹3,000 he had demanded for performing the surgery. The doctor had postponed her surgery many times as she failed to give a bribe. The Vigilance arrested the doctor on a complaint filed by the woman’s husband.

Officials who conducted a raid at the doctor’s residence at Mulangunnathukavu seized ₹15 lakh, allegedly unaccounted money. Dr. Sherry with 25 years of experience is to retire from service next year.

