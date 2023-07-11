HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctor held while accepting bribe for surgery 

July 11, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday nabbed an orthopaedic doctor of Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, for accepting bribe from a woman for conducting surgery.

The Vigilance arrested Sherry Isaac from his private clinic at Ottupara while accepting ₹3,000 he had demanded for performing the surgery. The doctor had postponed her surgery many times as she failed to give a bribe. The Vigilance arrested the doctor on a complaint filed by the woman’s husband.

Officials who conducted a raid at the doctor’s residence at Mulangunnathukavu seized ₹15 lakh, allegedly unaccounted money. Dr. Sherry with 25 years of experience is to retire from service next year.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.