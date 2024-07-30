GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Doctor held for firing air gun at woman

Published - July 30, 2024 10:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Vanchiyoor police on Tuesday took a doctor into custody in connection with the air gun attack on a woman near West Fort two days ago.

The accused, Deepthi, a native of Kollam, was apprehended at a private hospital in Kollam where she is employed.

While the police refused to divulge much into the circumstances behind the attack, investigators have suggested it may have been motivated by an enmity with the victim V.S. Shini’s husband Sujith, who works in Maldives.

Authorities also suspect that Deepthi could have purchased the air gun from an online marketplace. The investigation team brought the doctor to the Vanchiyoor police station by evening, hoping to glean further information through questioning.

Shini was shot at by the accused on Sunday, leaving her injured in the right arm. The victim had been discharged after being treated at a private hospital in the city. The incident occurred after the perpetrator had gone to Shini’s house under the pretext of delivering a registered letter. Shini’s father-in-law Bhaskaran Nair witnessed the attack.

