GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctor from city earns DM in paediatric emergency medicine

She is also the second person in the country to secure the degree in the subspecialty programme, available only at Raipur among AIIMS

January 10, 2024 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Samreen Yusuf has achieved the distinction of becoming the first Keralite to receive a Doctor of Medicine (DM) degree in paediatric emergency medicine from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur. She is also the second person in the country to secure the degree in the subspecialty programme, available only at Raipur among AIIMS.

Dr. Yusuf, hailing from Kozhikode, is the daughter of Dr. Nasser Yusuf, a thoracic surgeon, and Nargis. She earned her MD (paediatrics) from Government Medical College, Raipur.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.