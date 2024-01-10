Doctor from city earns DM in paediatric emergency medicine

January 10, 2024 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - MALAPPURAM

Samreen Yusuf has achieved the distinction of becoming the first Keralite to receive a Doctor of Medicine (DM) degree in paediatric emergency medicine from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur. She is also the second person in the country to secure the degree in the subspecialty programme, available only at Raipur among AIIMS.

Dr. Yusuf, hailing from Kozhikode, is the daughter of Dr. Nasser Yusuf, a thoracic surgeon, and Nargis. She earned her MD (paediatrics) from Government Medical College, Raipur.