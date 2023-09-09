HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Doctor found dead

Anaesthetist of Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital found dead in the Amayizhanjan canal on September 9

September 09, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An anaesthetist of the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital was found dead in the Amayizhanjan canal on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Vipin Gopal, who hailed from Muttada. He was a doctor of the Anaesthesia department in the hospital. The body was fished out from the canal at Nellikuzhy, near Kannammoola, around 2.30 p.m., a short while after his car was found abandoned nearby with one of its doors left open.

The police recovered a syringe and medicines from the car. Strengthening the possibility of suicide, the investigation team suspected the doctor to have injected himself with sedatives before taking the extreme step. However, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

The doctor, who had not reported for work for the last few days, is believed to have been undergoing treatment for depression.

The body has been shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.