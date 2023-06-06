HamberMenu
Doctor found dead in house in Kasaragod

June 06, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old doctor was found dead at her home at Kaniyapadi within the Badiadka police station limits  in Kasaragod on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Pallavi, 22, daughter of Gopalakrishnan of Kaniyapadi. She was found hanging from the window of her bedroom.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Monday night.

A police team led by Badiadka Sub Inspector Vinod Kumar visited the scene. The police said a note had been found.

Relatives said Pallavi was on medication for depression for the past three months.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000 and DIrection Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA)- 1056

