Doctor expresses concern over delay in action against cop

Rahul Mathew was assaulted by civil police officer

Rahul Mathew, a junior consultant surgeon at the Government District Hospital, Mavelikara, who was allegedly assaulted by a civil police officer last month has expressed dismay and concern over the delay on the part of the police in arresting the accused.

The alleged incident happened on May 14. According to the complaint, the doctor on duty was attacked by Abhilash Chandran, a civil police officer with the Special Armed Police battalion. Chandran’s mother, a COVID-19 patient, was brought dead to the hospital. A couple of hours after the death, Chandran reached the hospital and allegedly assaulted Dr. Mathew alleging delay in attending to her.

“Forty-two days have passed since I was attacked. Although the police have filed an FIR under non-bailable Sections, the accused has not been arrested yet. I am disappointed. I have taken leave for a few days,” Dr. Mathew said on Thursday. He, however, denied reports of him quitting the job.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Mathew posted a message on Facebook seeking justice while stating that he was feeling “backstabbed” and “betrayed”. He later removed the post and said the post had been “misinterpreted”.

Goes on leave

Officials said that he had applied for leave citing stress. “He turned up for duty on Thursday and applied for five days’ leave stating that he was unable to concentrate,” said an official with the Government District Hospital, Mavelikara.

Earlier this month, Chandran was suspended from service for manhandling the doctor.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association have alleged that the police were deliberately delaying Chandran’s arrest.