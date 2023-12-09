Doctor dies in freak accident in Kozhikode

December 09, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - Kozhikode

A lady doctor attached to the Regional Public Health Laboratory, Kannur, died in a freak accident at the Kozhikode railway station on Friday.

M. Sujatha, 54, of Kovoor in Kozhikode city, lost her life after she got trapped between a running train and the platform while she was trying to board the Ernakulam-Kannur Intercity Express.

When she reached the railway station, the train had already started moving. Though she tried to board it, Railway Protection Force personal persuaded her against the plan and made her sit on a bench. When the train slowed down later, she tried to get into it again. But she fell between the train and the platform and sustained injuries. Though she was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, her life could not be saved.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.