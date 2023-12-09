HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctor dies in freak accident in Kozhikode

December 09, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - Kozhikode

Jayanth A S 9895

A lady doctor attached to the Regional Public Health Laboratory, Kannur, died in a freak accident at the Kozhikode railway station on Friday.

M. Sujatha, 54, of Kovoor in Kozhikode city, lost her life after she got trapped between a running train and the platform while she was trying to board the Ernakulam-Kannur Intercity Express.

When she reached the railway station, the train had already started moving. Though she tried to board it, Railway Protection Force personal persuaded her against the plan and made her sit on a bench. When the train slowed down later, she tried to get into it again. But she fell between the train and the platform and sustained injuries. Though she was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, her life could not be saved.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.