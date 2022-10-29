Doctor assaulted by patient

The Cantonment police here apprehended one person for allegedly assaulting a female doctor at General Hospital in the city on Saturday. Manacaud native Waseer was caught shortly after he assaulted general surgeon C.M. Shoba during a consultation around 2 p.m.

According to the police, the incident occurred after the accused sought medical assistance for a pain he developed due to kidney stone. He turned violent after the doctor advised him to get admitted for treatment. He snatched some documents from her hand, and assaulted her in front of other patients and hospital staff. The doctor sustained an injury to her hand in the incident.

Condemning the incident, Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) district president Arun A. John and district secretary P.S. Padmaprasad demanded strict action in the case. They also threatened to launch an agitation if the police were lax with the probe.