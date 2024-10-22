ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor arrested on charge of illegal abortion

Published - October 22, 2024 08:09 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kilikollur police on Tuesday arrested a doctor for carrying out an illegal abortion.

Jose Joseph, a 68-year-old Alappuzha resident who runs J.J. Hospital at Krishnapuram, was nabbed for conducting the procedure on an underage girl.

The police had filed a case for illegally aborting the pregnancy of the minor girl, not keeping proper records and destroying evidence by adding false age in the records. According to the police, Dr. Joseph is an accused in similar cases in the Kayamkulam and Shaktikulangara police stations. In a case registered in the Shaktikulangara police station, the accused was released on bail on the condition that he should not get involved in cases of similar nature.

The arrest was made by a team led by Kollam Assistant Commissioner of Police M. Sheriff as per the instructions of District Police Chief (Kollam City) Chaitra Teresa John. The team included Kilikollur sub-inspectors S. Sreejith, C. Santhosh Kumar, and S. Lalu; and Civil Police Officers Saj, Bijeesh and Anitha Kumari.

