Doctor accused in assault case brought from Ooty

He ‘attacked’ a Dalit who married his sister

The Chirayinkeezhu police on Saturday recorded the arrest of Danish George, a doctor accused of assaulting his sister’s husband a week ago.

Danish, who was apprehended from a hotel in Ooty late Friday, was brought to Chirayinkeezhu on Saturday. He was taken by the police to collect evidence. A team led by Attingal Dy.SP D. Suneesh Babu accompanied the accused to the spot near his house where he assaulted his sister’s husband Mithun Krishnan, a Dalit. The couple had married against Danish’s family’s wishes.

According to the police, the accused confessed to attacking Mithun ‘in the heat of the moment’ outside his house after the couple were called for a conciliatory meeting. While Danish claimed that a friend of Mithun, who accompanied the couple, misbehaved with his mother, the police are yet to ascertain the claim.

The accused, who runs a clinic in Kochi, had been booked under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.