Do not threaten government, Kerala CM tells aided schools

Aided school managers should not threaten the State government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking at a public meeting organised in connection with the 29th State conference of the Kerala School Teachers Association here on Sunday.

Mr. Vijayan said the government was already giving salary to teachers of aided schools and was ready to take over school buildings on rent. He was responding to a suggestion made recently by the school managers in protests against a provision in the Budget presented by Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac.

Loopholes in KER

Recently the government decided to amend the Kerala Education Rules (KER) in a bid to bring an end to the practice of aided school managements appointing teachers by exploiting loopholes in the KER. New posts should be created only with concurrence of the government, Dr. Isaac had said while presenting the Budget.

The Chief Minister said that some managements were operating schools with the sole aim of making money. “They are exaggerating the number of students in order to create new posts. It should not be allowed,” Mr. Vijayan said.

He said that like in the previous times, school teachers would be entrusted with Census duty and urged them to cooperate with the process.