Do not teach other subjects during sports, arts periods: government

July 22, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

In a move aimed at holistic growth and development of students, the government has directed that other subjects should not be taught in schools during physical education and arts periods.

This follows a complaint received by the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The Director of General Education (DGE), a few days ago, issued a communication to all deputy directors of education, district education officers, and assistant education officers, that periods allotted for sports, arts, and other recreational activities should not be used for studies.

The communication said the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had received a complaint about students unhappy about other subjects being taught during periods meant for sports and arts in Classes 1 to 12, and that this amounted to a violation of children’s rights.

Against this backdrop, other subjects should not be taught during physical education and arts periods in school, the direction from the DGE to education officials to be conveyed to all schools from lower primary to higher secondary level said.

The DGE’s communication follows a notice issued to him and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) by the commission on the complaint. The proceedings in the case are under way. Once the reports from the DGE and the SCERT are made available to the commission, it will issue an order on the matter.

