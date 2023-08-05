ADVERTISEMENT

Do not summon children to police stations to record statement: panel

August 05, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A report on the action taken on the commission directions was sought within 30 days.

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed that children should not be summoned to police stations to take their statement.

Children below the age of 15 should not be called to the police station to record their statement, the direction by commission member P.P. Shyamaladevi to the State Police Chief said.

The direction comes on a commission finding that children’s statements were recorded at various police stations in the State. This caused the children mental stress and negatively affected their behaviour.

The commission directed the Fort station house officer to address the complaint of a district resident and take steps to provide counselling to the child if the latter had suffered distress.

