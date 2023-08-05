HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Do not summon children to police stations to record statement: panel

A report on the action taken on the commission directions was sought within 30 days.

August 05, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed that children should not be summoned to police stations to take their statement.

Children below the age of 15 should not be called to the police station to record their statement, the direction by commission member P.P. Shyamaladevi to the State Police Chief said.

The direction comes on a commission finding that children’s statements were recorded at various police stations in the State. This caused the children mental stress and negatively affected their behaviour.

The commission directed the Fort station house officer to address the complaint of a district resident and take steps to provide counselling to the child if the latter had suffered distress.

A report on the action taken on the commission directions was sought within 30 days.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.