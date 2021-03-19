Do not lower guard against COVID, public told

KOLLAM

19 March 2021 23:34 IST

‘Just 11.7% persons in the State have gained immunity’

The Health Department has urged the public not to lower guard despite the fall in new COVID-19 cases. As per a study conducted prior to the vaccine rollout, only 11.7% persons in the State have gained immunity and it takes 15 to 20 days after vaccination for immunity to develop. “Though the cases have come down in Kollam, the threat remains and we should stay alert. Crowding should be avoided in public places, shops, markets, beaches, offices, public meetings and places of worship. COVID-19 protocol compliance is also mandatory to prevent a second wave of the pandemic,” said District Medical Officer R. Sreelatha. Meanwhile, the district administration has instructed private hospitals to step up measures for vaccination. Collector B. Abdul Nasar has also directed the officials concerned to extend inspections by various squads to more places.

Spot registration

The Department has made all arrangements to provide spot registration and administer the vaccine to residents of old age homes and destitute homes in the district. “The administration of the first dose to all persons above the age of 60 and those above 45 with morbidities like cardiovascular ailments, hypertension, renal dysfunction, liver disease and diabetes will be completed within April 15. Since they fall in the high-risk category, family members should ensure that they are vaccinated,” she said.

Public can visit the website cowin.gov.in to register for vaccination and select the most convenient centre near their place of residence. Registration can be done at all primary/family/community health centres on all weekdays except Wednesday. Those who visit lifestyle disease clinics on Thursdays too can avail themselves of the facility. While persons above 60 require only an identity proof, others should bring medical certificate and treatment details.

Advertising

Advertising