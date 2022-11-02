Do not involve in conduct of ‘Kodathi Vilakku’ at Guruvayur, Kerala High Court tells judicial officers

‘As secular democratic institutions under the Constitution, courts could not be seen themselves engaging in activities that promote any particular religion’

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 02, 2022 18:00 IST

The Kerala High Court has asked the judicial officers in Thrissur district not to involve themselves in the organisation of ‘Kodathi Vilakku’ at Guruvayur Sreekrishna Temple.

An official memorandum in this regard addressed to the Thrissur Principal District Judge on the direction of Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar, the judge in-charge of the Thrissur District, has been issued.

Various organisations conduct ‘SBI Vilakku’, ‘Devaswom employees Vilakku’ and ‘Kodathi Vilakku’ at the temple.

In the memorandum, J. Hemalatha, Joint Registrar of the High Court, said that as secular democratic institutions under the Constitution, the courts could not be seen themselves engaging in activities that promote any particular religion. The use of the name ‘Kodathi Vilakku’ was unacceptable as it gave the impression that courts were in some way connected with organising the event. While steps were being explored to prevent the organisers from using the name ‘Kodathi Vilakku’ in the future, the judicial officers in Thrissur district were advised not to actively involve themselves in the organisation of the event, either by consenting to be a part of the organising committee or in any other manner. They should also not feel compelled or obligated to attend the event.

