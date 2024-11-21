 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Do not hold Little KITEs camps on Sundays: KPSTA

Published - November 21, 2024 06:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association (KPSTA) has demanded that Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) change the dates proposed for its Little KITEs annual sub-district camps.

A circular issued by KITE on November 6 proposed holding the camps on December 1 and 8, which were Sundays, the KPSTA said in a statement on Thursday. This would create difficulty for Christian students, teachers, and institutions as Sundays were set aside for religious prayers and study. It demanded that KITE avoid Sundays to conduct the camps or face strong protests.

KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath said the two-day camps would be held on three consecutive weekends, that is November 23 and 24; November 30 and December 1; and December 7 and 8. These had to be held at the weekend as school days could not be missed. In all, the camps would be held in more than 200 sub-districts. In most districts, the camps would be completed in two batches, while in some these may extend to the third weekend if the number of students is more. One student will have to attend only one batch of the training, he clarified.

Published - November 21, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.