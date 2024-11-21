Do not hold Little KITEs camps on Sundays: KPSTA

The Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association (KPSTA) has demanded that Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) change the dates proposed for its Little KITEs annual sub-district camps.

A circular issued by KITE on November 6 proposed holding the camps on December 1 and 8, which were Sundays, the KPSTA said in a statement on Thursday. This would create difficulty for Christian students, teachers, and institutions as Sundays were set aside for religious prayers and study. It demanded that KITE avoid Sundays to conduct the camps or face strong protests.

KITE chief executive officer K. Anvar Sadath said the two-day camps would be held on three consecutive weekends, that is November 23 and 24; November 30 and December 1; and December 7 and 8. These had to be held at the weekend as school days could not be missed. In all, the camps would be held in more than 200 sub-districts. In most districts, the camps would be completed in two batches, while in some these may extend to the third weekend if the number of students is more. One student will have to attend only one batch of the training, he clarified.