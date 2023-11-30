Do not dig up Chala market without a master plan: KVVES

November 30, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) has demanded that work not be taken up in the Chala market in the name of renovation without a master plan.

KVVES district unit president Aryasala Suresh raised the demand at a meeting convened by District Collector Geromic George in connection with renovation related to the Smart City project.

It was earlier announced that the renovation will include footpath on either side of the road in the market, drains, and ducts for cables and pipelines. However, the meeting began with the view that these works were unlikely to be taken up at present. The renovation should not be limited to road tarring and cleaning of drains, Mr. Suresh said.

He underlined the need for a long-term vision while starting renovation in a market such as Chala.

Mr. Suresh said road renovation on the Statue-General Hospital stretch was causing hardhip for the people and traders. Building ducts through the middle of the road will create problems in future, he said, calling for the work to be moved to the roadside and completed at the earliest.

Demand accepted

The Collector accepted the demand and issued directions to the officials concerned. He also directed that footpath be built on a war-footing for pedestrians and traders, and the road work be finished in a time-bound manner.

The meeting agreed in-principle that renovation in the Chala market too will be taken up on the basis of the same directions, a statement from the KVVES district committee said on Thursday.