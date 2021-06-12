Do not deny TC to students: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram

12 June 2021 19:13 IST

‘Students’ rights are clearly explained in the Right to Education Act’

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has asked educational institutions not to deny students transfer certificates (TC).

Students’ rights are clearly explained in the Right to Education (RTE) Act, and these should not be violated on any account, the Minister said.

Lack of TC for admission to Classes I to VIII was not a hurdle. To ensure education of students in the school-going age, the State government had issued orders for continuing education of children in Classes I to VIII as per the RTE Act, and for Classes IX and X in State schools.

The Director of General Education had also issued orders that the UID (unique identification number) of students who had not received TCs be transferred to schools they wish to study in, the Minister said.

Complaints had been raised that some unaided schools were denying students TCs. These should be compulsorily issued if asked for by students.

There had also been complaints that during the pandemic, some schools were charging higher fee under various heads without any justification. There were many unaided schools in the State that were doing a good job, However, some managements were tarnishing the reputation of unaided schools. Their actions were putting students and their parents to hardship.

Some schools were charging computer lab fee, library fee, and smart classroom fee like earlier. However, they were not taking into account that since the 2020-21 academic year, none of these facilities had been functioning.

Complaints had been received from parents and students that fees were being sought for medical examination, badge, diary, progress report, PTA fund and insurance.

In the wake of COVID-19, a good number of parents had no steady income and job safety. Unaided school managements that charge excessive fee should understand such circumstances, the Minister said.