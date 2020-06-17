Do not charge more school fee: panel

The Kerala State Child Rights Commission has said that educational institutions should not charge fee more than that of last year. Parents should be allowed to pay fee monthly or in three to four instalments. Commission member Fr. Philip Parakatt asked the General Education Secretary to issue an order urgently, taking into account the financial difficulties experienced by the public owing to COVID-19. The commission was suo motu taking up a case in the wake of media reports.

Many schools had increased the annual fee or directed that the fee be paid in lumpsum at the start of the school year. This could lead to mental distress among parents and students or disrupt some students’ education, the commission said.