DNA tests confirm Anupama, Ajith are biological parents of the baby given in adoption

Looking for answers: Anupama S. Chandran, who claims that her baby was given in adoption against her will, and her partner S. Ajith Kumar come out of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday after giving samples for the DNA test.

KOCHI:

23 November 2021 15:49 IST

It's Anupama's boy.

Ending the months-long uncertainty over the biological parenthood of the baby, who was given in adoption, the genetic identification tests carried out at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram, confirmed that Anupama S. Chandran and B. Ajith Kumar were the biological parents of the baby boy, who was given in adoption.

Ms. Chandran may have to wait till the decision of the Family Court, Thiruvananthapruam, to get her baby, which she had alleged, given in adoption against her consent. A judicial decision is warranted for the young mother to get the baby as Ms. Chandran and the Department of Women and Child Development had approached the court with a plea to stop the proceedings. The DNA test was conducted on instructions from the court.

The DNA report was handed over in a sealed cover to the Child Welfare Committee on Tuesday afternoon.

With the DNA test results in its hand, the Department of Women and Child Development may move the Family Court, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday to advance the proceedings in the case. K. Biju Menon, the Family Court judge, had earlier posted the case for November 30.

On its part, the Council will have to recall its Legally Free for Adoption (LFA) certificate, which it had issued to the baby earlier, and submit a report on the recent developments in the case along with the DNA test results to the Department. The department, in turn, will submit the documents in the court, which is considering the case.

Incidentally, the baby, who was given in foster to a couple in Andhra Pradesh, was brought back on Sunday and the DNA tests performed on Monday.

Anupama had been on a warpath demanding that her baby be given back and action taken against the officials of the Committee and the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare for what she alleged as the illegal adoption process.